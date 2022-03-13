Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERTH. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,091,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,688,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,908,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000.

Shares of ERTH opened at $58.36 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $78.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93.

