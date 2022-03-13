IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 1.4% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in IQVIA by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in IQVIA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 440,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in IQVIA by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.61. The company had a trading volume of 572,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.56. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.