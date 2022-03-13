Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 203 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 13.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $19,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $73.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

