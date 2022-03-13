IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Update

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ IRCP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. 68,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

