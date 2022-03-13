iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 110,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,687,000.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.83. 1,305,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,584. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.59 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

