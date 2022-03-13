iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,864 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after buying an additional 141,455 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $65.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10.

