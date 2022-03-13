iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.074 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

