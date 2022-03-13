iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Holdings Increased by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 261.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMV. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,556 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

