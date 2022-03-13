iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3,222.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQDH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.18. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.98 and a 1-year high of $96.92.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.