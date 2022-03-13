iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.65. 2,068,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,253. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.56.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

