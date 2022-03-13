iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Lessened by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $23,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.07. 2,063,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,264. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

