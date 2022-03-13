iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $8,865,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.59. 1,138,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,633. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.37 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.