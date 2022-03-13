iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.01. 11,299,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.