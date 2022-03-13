iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.0% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $422.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $447.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.71.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.