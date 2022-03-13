iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

BATS:IYT traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.31. 147,152 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.97 and a 200 day moving average of $262.32. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.