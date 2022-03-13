Italo (XTA) Hits One Day Volume of $1,098.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 99.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded up 99.3% against the US dollar. Italo has a total market capitalization of $13,938.55 and approximately $1,098.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.45 or 0.06588439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,920.79 or 0.99915237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041479 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

