Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ITCB stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.23.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

