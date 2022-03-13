J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $198.35 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

