Jack R. Lazar Acquires 13,156 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ThredUp stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. ThredUp’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in ThredUp by 710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 201,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter worth about $64,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

