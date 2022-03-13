Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 7,566 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

KLIC opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

