Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $515,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 343.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 320,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 247,899 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Unum Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 902,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after buying an additional 310,775 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 47.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,680,000 after buying an additional 506,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

