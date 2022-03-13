Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 52.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth about $397,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60. Avient Co. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

