Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,282 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 2.5% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $17,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 550,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,165 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 561,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $50.27.

