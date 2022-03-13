Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Japan Tobacco stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

