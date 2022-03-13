Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $25.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the coal producer’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE BTU opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.93. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,548,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after buying an additional 1,443,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 1,202,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

