Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Konica Minolta, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Konica Minolta stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

