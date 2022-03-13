Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stake Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,551,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JEF opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

