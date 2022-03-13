Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Matsumotokiyoshi (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Matsumotokiyoshi (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matsumotokiyoshi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS MSMKF opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Matsumotokiyoshi has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co, Ltd. operates a chain of drug stores and insurance dispensing pharmacies in Japan. The company also provides wholesale, as well as management support services. It operates through a network of 1,717 retail stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. The company also operates 31 branches in Thailand; and stores in Taiwan.

