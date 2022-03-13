Jeffrey L. Ritenour Sells 55,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $63.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 49.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

