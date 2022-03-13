Jerrell Shelton Sells 3,298 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jerrell Shelton sold 287 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $18,700.92.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,525,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,836 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $175,642,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 94,076 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

