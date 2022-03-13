JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $47.04

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.04, but opened at $49.00. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 23,642 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 128,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

