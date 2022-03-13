JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $47.04

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.04, but opened at $49.00. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 23,642 shares.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.
The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42.
About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JinkoSolar (JKS)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.