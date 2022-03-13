JMP Securities Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $180.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $307.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 139.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.61.

DOCU stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after acquiring an additional 799,464 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

