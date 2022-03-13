JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €19.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.20) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($18.26) price objective on ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.03) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($15.98) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($17.93) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.88 ($17.26).

ETR:ENI opened at €13.04 ($14.18) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. ENI has a 1-year low of €9.38 ($10.20) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($16.09).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

