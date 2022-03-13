JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $288.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $190.54 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,834,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

