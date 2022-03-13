Just Group (LON:JUST) PT Raised to GBX 105

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 106 ($1.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 121 ($1.59).

Get Just Group alerts:

LON JUST opened at GBX 84.35 ($1.11) on Friday. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The stock has a market cap of £876.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.