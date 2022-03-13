Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.60. 3,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 27,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSLLF. Pareto Securities cut shares of Kalera AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kalera AS in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.
Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kalera AS (KSLLF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kalera AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalera AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.