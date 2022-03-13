Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.60. 3,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 27,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSLLF. Pareto Securities cut shares of Kalera AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kalera AS in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

