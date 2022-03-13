KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 252,502 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 127,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

