KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.56

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $86.56 and traded as low as $64.70. KBC Group shares last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 2,857 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58.
About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)
