Kebab Token Price Tops $0.0200 on Top Exchanges (KEBAB)

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Kebab Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kebab Token has a total market cap of $21,620.98 and approximately $81.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded up 100% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.89 or 0.06647930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,978.83 or 1.00208543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041607 BTC.

Kebab Token Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

