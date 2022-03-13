Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Up 230.0% in February

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of KSSRF stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Kesselrun Resources has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

