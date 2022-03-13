Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Up 230.0% in February

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Shares of KSSRF stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Kesselrun Resources has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.21.
About Kesselrun Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kesselrun Resources (KSSRF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kesselrun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesselrun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.