Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,820,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.