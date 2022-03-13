Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

KZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,918,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,926,000 after buying an additional 55,208 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $35,204,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,388,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. 834,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $699.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.25. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.28.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

