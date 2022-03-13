Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Down 53.3% in February

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

KVSC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 51,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,822. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.