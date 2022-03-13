Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) & Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Critical Contrast

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innoviva and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva $391.87 million 3.35 $265.85 million $2.78 6.79 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $38.54 million 17.28 -$157.92 million ($2.30) -4.19

Innoviva has higher revenue and earnings than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innoviva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Innoviva and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Innoviva currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.41%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 218.12%. Given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Innoviva.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Innoviva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Innoviva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Innoviva has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviva and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva 67.84% 56.88% 32.49% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -69.76% -58.71%

Summary

Innoviva beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innoviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc. is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI. The company was founded by P. Roy Vagelos, Mathai Mammen, and George M. Whitesides in November 1996 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404. The company was founded by Sanj K. Patel, Stephen Frank Mahoney, Krisha S. Mahoney, Thomas W. Beetham, Christopher Heberlig, Carsten Boess, Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen, Gregory Alex Grabowksi, Aaron Isadore Young, Eben P. Tessari, Jennifer Lynne Mason and Mickenzie Elizabeth Gallagher in July 2015 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

