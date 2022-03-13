Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Cowen

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KORE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kore Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.
Shares of KORE stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71. Kore Group has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
Kore Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.
