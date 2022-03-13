Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,250 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJUL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 129.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July alerts:

NYSEARCA BJUL opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.