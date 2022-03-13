Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 318 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 610.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $156,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of BIPC opened at $70.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 49.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.