Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPHE opened at $30.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $33.66.

