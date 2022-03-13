Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $76,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLTB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 31,683 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 220,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $52.68.

