Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 321.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 38,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after buying an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at $2,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

